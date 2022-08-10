Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.27, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted EPS of $1.12.



Quarterly revenues of $422.2 million beat the consensus mark of $402 million. However, the top line declined 1% on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $188.9 million, down 10% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During second-quarter 2022, revenues in the segment totaled $420.1 million compared with $426.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segments' adjusted EBITDA was $203.9 million, down 8% on a year-over-year basis.



Native American Management: During the quarter under discussion, the company did not report any revenues in the Native American Management segment.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2022, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $256.3 million compared with $336.6 million reported in the previous quarter.



Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter amounted to $2.88 billion compared with $2.89 billion reported in the previous quarter.

