Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Earnings beat the estimates for the eighth straight quarter. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 77 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported a loss per share of 92 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $401.6 million lagged the consensus mark of $406 million. However, the top line improved 14% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by the streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $178.7 million, up 14% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During first-quarter 2022, revenues in the segment totaled $399.7 million compared with $342.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside can primarily be attributed to the increased time spent on devices and strong spending per visit across its portfolio. The segments' adjusted EBITDA was $194.6 million, up 21% year over year.

Native American Management: During the quarter under discussion, the company did not report any revenues in the Native American Management segment. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported segmental revenues of $8.1 million.

Other Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2022, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $336.6 million compared with $275.3 million reported in the previous quarter.

Outstanding debt at the end of the first quarter amounted to $2.89 billion, flat year over year.

