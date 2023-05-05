Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 12th straight quarter. The top declined year-over-year, while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 4.5% during the after-hours trading session on May 4.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company recorded adjusted EPS of 77 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $433.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $416 million and increased 8% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $194.2 million, up 8.6% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During first-quarter 2023, revenues in the segment totaled $430 million compared with $399.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $214.1 million, up 8% year over year.



Native American Management: During the quarter under discussion, the company did not report any revenues in the Native American Management segment.

Other Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2023, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $107.7 million compared with $117.3 million reported in the previous quarter.



Outstanding debt at the end of the first quarter amounted to $3.1 billion compared with $3 billion reported in the previous quarter.

