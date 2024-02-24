Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 61.88

The average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts (NasdaqGS:RRR) has been revised to 61.88 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 54.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 57.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 70,861K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 10,359K shares representing 17.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,857K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 25.29% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,827K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 14.31% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,950K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,374K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,290K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares, representing a decrease of 40.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Red Rock Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ('Station Casinos'). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegasvalley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

