Is Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Red Rock Resorts (RRR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Red Rock Resorts is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 264 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Red Rock Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RRR's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that RRR has returned about 13.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.7%. As we can see, Red Rock Resorts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sony (SONY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.2%.

Over the past three months, Sony's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Red Rock Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that RRR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sony, however, belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +30.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Red Rock Resorts and Sony as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

