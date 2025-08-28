Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Red Rock Resorts (RRR). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Red Rock Resorts due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Red Rock Resorts Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Red Rock Resorts reported second-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines improved year over year.

Q2 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 95 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company recorded an adjusted EPS of 59 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $526.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485 million and grew 8.2% year over year from $486.4 million. The company benefited from strong casino revenues and a $10 million contribution from Native American management fees.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During second-quarter 2025, segmental revenues totaled $513.3 million, up 6.2% from $483.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $239.4 million, up 7.3% from $223.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Native American Management: The company reported revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, reflecting cumulative development fee recognition.

Operating Highlights

Net income in the quarter came in at $108.3 million, up from $69.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $229.4 million, marking a 13.7% year-over-year increase from $201.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 43.6% from 41.5% in the prior-year period, underscoring operating efficiency and cost discipline.

Other Financial Details

As of June 30, 2025, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalents of $145.2 million, compared with $122.8 million as of March 31, 2025. Outstanding debt at the second-quarter end was $3.4 billion, consistent with the prior quarter.



The board declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on Sept. 30, 2025, reflecting management’s continued commitment to shareholder returns.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 11.72% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Red Rock Resorts has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Red Rock Resorts has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Red Rock Resorts belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. Another stock from the same industry, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), has gained 7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Las Vegas Sands reported revenues of $3.18 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares with $0.55 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Las Vegas Sands is expected to post earnings of $0.61 per share, indicating a change of +38.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8% over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

