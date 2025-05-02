Red Rock Resorts Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

RRR’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 80 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it recorded an adjusted EPS of 68 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Quarterly revenues of $497.9 million surpassed the consensus mark of $494 million by 0.8%. The top line rose 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Durango Casino & Resort, solid customer engagement and robust spend per visit aided the company’s performance.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Quote

Las Vegas Operations

During the first quarter of 2025, revenues from Las Vegas operations totaled $495 million, up 1.9% from $485.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our projection was $491.5 million.



The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $235.9 million, up 2.7% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $177.8 million.

Operating Highlights

During the first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses were $104.7 million, compared with $104.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $120.3 million.



Net income during the quarter came in at $86 million, compared with $78.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $46.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter came in at $215.1 million compared with $209.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $160.9 million.

Other Financial Details

As of March 31, 2025, RRR had cash and cash equivalents of $150.6 million compared with $164.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Outstanding debt at the first-quarter end was $3.4 billion, flat sequentially.

RRR’s Zacks Rank

Red Rock Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are TEGNA Inc. TGNA, Bally's Corporation BALY and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT.



TEGNA presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TEGNA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. The stock has gained 13.4% in the past year. The consensus estimate for TGNA’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 93.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Bally's presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 166.2%, on average. The stock has declined 18.3% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Bally's 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 4.4% and 76.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



American Outdoor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.6%, on average. The stock has gained 33.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Outdoor’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.7% and 93.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bally's Corporation (BALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.