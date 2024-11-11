Red Rock Resorts price target lowered to $66 from $70 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to $66 from $70 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported mixed 3Q24 results but outlined solid revenue trends but higher than expected opex as they are still cycling through wage inflation.
