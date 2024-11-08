Red Rock Resorts price target lowered to $64 from $65 at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered the firm’s price target on Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to $64 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says Durango is trending well ahead of schedule. It expects Red Rock to remain the biggest beneficiary of the positive demographic trends in Las Vegas Locals.

