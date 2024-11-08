News & Insights

Red Rock Resorts price target lowered to $61 from $65 at JMP Securities

November 08, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender lowered the firm’s price target on Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to $61 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. EBITDA of $183M missed consensus by 2% and the firm’s estimate by only $1M as seasonality returned to the Las Vegas Locals market, JMP told investors in a research note.

