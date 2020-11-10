Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 613%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$353m beating expectations by 28% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.56, an impressive 613%ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RRR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Red Rock Resorts from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.43b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 9.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Red Rock Resorts forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.88 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 22% to US$25.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Red Rock Resorts' earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Red Rock Resorts at US$28.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Red Rock Resorts' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Red Rock Resorts' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Red Rock Resorts is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Red Rock Resorts' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Red Rock Resorts going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Red Rock Resorts is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.