Red Rock Resorts Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $56.40 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $35.67 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $526.27 million from $486.40 million last year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.40 Mln. vs. $35.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $526.27 Mln vs. $486.40 Mln last year.

