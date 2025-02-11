Red Rock Resorts Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $46.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $56.3 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $495.7 million from $462.7 million last year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

