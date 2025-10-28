Red Rock Resorts Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $42.25 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $28.95 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $475.57 million from $468.01 million last year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.25 Mln. vs. $28.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $475.57 Mln vs. $468.01 Mln last year.

