RED ROCK RESORTS Earnings Results: $RRR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RED ROCK RESORTS ($RRR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $495,700,000, missing estimates of $496,160,985 by $-460,985.
RED ROCK RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of RED ROCK RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 672,201 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,594,622
- FMR LLC removed 484,824 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,393,818
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 442,213 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,074,075
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 229,843 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,627,940
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 224,678 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,389,110
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 207,553 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,299,185
- MORGAN STANLEY added 141,130 shares (+57.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,683,117
