Red Rock Resorts About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RRR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of RRR's recent stock price of $57.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RRR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.09 per share, with $68.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.94.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RRR makes up 3.82% of the Baron First Principles ETF (Symbol: RONB) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding RRR).

In Thursday trading, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

