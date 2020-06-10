Red Robin's First-Quarter Loss Per Share Is 6 Times Greater Than Analysts Expected

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported results today for its fiscal first quarter ended April 19, 2020, and adjusted net losses were much higher than analysts expected. Consensus estimates were for a loss of $1.10 per share, according to CNBC. But actual results came in with a loss of $6.66 per diluted share, after adjusting for additional impairment and litigation charges.

The large loss stemmed from a variety of factors driven by impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue was down by 25.3%, and comparable restaurant sales were down 20.8% versus the year-ago period. Additional costs included higher ground beef prices, higher labor costs relative to sales, increased wage rates and insurance costs, and an increase in third-party delivery fees driven by the off-premise sales prompted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Image source: Getty Images.

CEO Paul Murphy expressed optimism from the quarterly results. After operating on a 100% off-premise basis, restaurants have started opening for dine-in with limited capacity. Murphy said, "comparable restaurant revenue trends have also shown continual improvement week by week, including (39.7)% for the week ending June 7th." This represents a sequential improvement for the seventh straight week since the current fiscal quarter began.

The company reports that approximately 65% of its company-owned restaurants are now open for dine-in with capacity limitations. It noted tthat off-premise sales from these reopened restaurants are still approximately one and a half to two times higher than they were before the company pivoted away from dine-in sales due to COVID-19.

10 stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.