Red Robin (RRGB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 10, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 95.6%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 57 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a loss per share of $1.79. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $291.5 million, suggesting growth of 45% year over year.

Factors at Play

Red Robin's fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust off-premise sales, reopening of dining rooms and higher average guest check. The company has been gaining from its robust loyalty program. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company made solid progress in its digital space in terms of a new loyalty platform (powered by Punchh), two new mobile apps (in iOS and Android platforms) and a new website. This is likely to have aided the company in the quarter to be reported. The company anticipates the integration of a loyalty program with its upcoming app and enhanced website to create a more user-friendly and efficient online ordering platform.



Robust restaurant revenues are likely to have favored the company’s fourth-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for restaurant revenues is pegged at $285 million, suggesting growth of 45.4% year over year.



Higher costs are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line. Red Robin has been witnessing rising costs and expenses in the recent quarters. The company has been investing heavily in several sales building initiatives like advertising and technical upgrades, which might have resulted in elevated costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Red Robin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Red Robin has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



