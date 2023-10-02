Red Robin (RRGB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Red Robin (RRGB) closed at $7.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 22.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Red Robin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.70, up 32.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $282.66 million, down 1.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.64% and +2.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.69% higher. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RRGB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

