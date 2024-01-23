Red Robin (RRGB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Red Robin (RRGB) ending at $10.77, denoting a -1.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 9.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.43, indicating a 68.15% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $304.73 million, showing a 5.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Red Robin boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, finds itself in the top 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

