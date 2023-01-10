Red Robin (RRGB) Reports Q4 Business Update, Comps Rise

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB reported preliminary comparable restaurant sales for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Dec 25, 2022. Following the announcement, the company’s moved up 14.6% during trading hours on Jan 9.

Preliminary Revenue Results

Comparable restaurant revenues during the fiscal fourth quarter rose 2.5% year over year. This marked the eighth consecutive quarter of positive comparable restaurant revenue growth. During the quarter, the company stated that restaurants serving Donatos pizza outperformed non-Donatos locations by 6.2% in comparable restaurant revenues compared with 2019 levels.



The company’s total revenue is anticipated at approximately $290.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a rise of 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other Updates

Looking ahead, the company has outlined its “North Star” five-point plan to build sales and increase profitability. The plan includes emphasis on an operations-focused restaurant company, elevating the guest experience, removing costs and complexity, optimizing guest engagement, and driving growth in comparable restaurant revenue and unit-level profitability.



G.J. Hart, Red Robin’s President and chief executive officer stated, “The North Star initiatives will guide our efforts over the next 3 years, and we believe present an opportunity to more than double Adjusted EBITDA margin.”



Red Robin also announced that it is evaluating a sale-leaseback transaction related to its 35 owned properties. The company has collaborated with CBRE Group to initiate the process. Red Robin expects the evaluation process to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. It anticipates the proceeds to be used for repaying debt, funding capital investments and repurchasing shares of company stock. However, it is subject to the company's credit agreement and the board of directors’ approval.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of Red Robin have declined 4.7% against the industry’s 14.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Red Robin currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Wingstop Inc. WING and Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ.



Tecnoglass sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). TGLS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 35.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 11.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Wingstop currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WING has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. Shares of WING have lost 11.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DPZ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.6%. Shares of DPZ have declined 31.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Domino's 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.8% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.