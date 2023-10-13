Red Robin (RRGB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Red Robin (RRGB) ended the recent trading session at $7.05, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 30.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Red Robin in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.81, reflecting a 21.36% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $278.29 million, showing a 3% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

RRGB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.28 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.74% and +2.4%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Red Robin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.58% lower. Red Robin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RRGB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.