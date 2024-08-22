Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Red Robin (RRGB) reported $300.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of -$0.48 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41, the EPS surprise was -17.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of restaurants - Total : 503 compared to the 506 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 503 compared to the 506 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change : 1.4% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of restaurants - Franchised : 92 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93.

: 92 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93. Number of restaurants - Company-owned : 411 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 414.

: 411 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 414. Revenues- Restaurant revenue : $294.46 million compared to the $292.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

Shares of Red Robin have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

