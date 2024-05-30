Red Robin (RRGB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings missed the consensus estimate for the second straight quarter.



Last week's launch of a new Red Robin loyalty program marked a successful step in the company’s strategy to revitalize the brand within the casual dining industry. The company is encouraged by the early progress and is confident that it has just begun tapping into its full potential.

Delving Deeper

In the fiscal first quarter, Red Robin recorded an adjusted loss per share of 80 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $388.5 million missed the consensus mark of $397 million. The top line decreased 7% year over year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to dismal restaurant revenues.



In the quarter under review, comparable restaurant revenues fell 6.5% year over year. This was caused by the shift away from deep discounting marketing promotions. Also, guest traffic declined 9.4% in the quarter. However, this was partially offset by a 2.9% rise in guest checks. The rise in guest checks was due to a 5.4% increase in menu prices. This was partially offset by a 1.8% decline in the menu mix. Per our model, comparable restaurant revenues were anticipated to decline 4.7% year over year.

Operating Results

The restaurant-level operating profit margin was 11% in the fiscal first quarter (compared with 14.7% in the prior-year quarter). The figure compares to our projection of 12.4%.



In the fiscal first quarter, restaurant labor costs increased 2.4% year over year to $149 million. The figure compares to our projection of $146.3 million.



Other operating costs in the quarter declined 7.7% year over year to $66.5 million. The figure compares to our projection of $68.1 million.



Adjusted earnings before interest expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fiscal first quarter amounted to $12.2 million, compared with $35.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $23.3 million.

Other Financial Information

As of Apr 21, 2024, Red Robin had cash and cash equivalents of $30.6 million compared with $23.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt, as of Apr 21, 2024, was $162 million compared with $182.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Inventories in the quarter were $27.1 million compared with $26.8 million in the previous quarter.

2024 Guidance

The company reiterated its fiscal 2024 guidance. For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect total revenues in the range of $1.25-$1.275 billion. Restaurant-level operating profit is anticipated in the range of 12.5-13.5%. Capital expenditures are anticipated between $25 million and $35 million. In 2024, adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $60-$70 million.

