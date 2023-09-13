Red Robin (RRGB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Red Robin (RRGB) closed at $10.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 12.48% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Red Robin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Red Robin is projected to report earnings of -$0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $282.66 million, down 1.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.64% and +2.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Red Robin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.64% higher. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

