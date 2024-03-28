Red Robin (RRGB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Red Robin (RRGB) standing at $7.66, reflecting a +1.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The casual restaurant chain's stock has dropped by 12.21% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Red Robin to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 164%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $399 million, indicating a 4.54% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating changes of -2.78% and -3.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 90.56% lower within the past month. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.