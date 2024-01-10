Red Robin (RRGB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Red Robin (RRGB) closed the most recent trading day at $11.15, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the casual restaurant chain had gained 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.43, showcasing a 68.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.73 million, up 5.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Red Robin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.43% downward. Currently, Red Robin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.