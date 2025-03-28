Red Robin (RRGB) Down 36.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Red Robin (RRGB). Shares have lost about 36.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Red Robin due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.79% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Red Robin has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Red Robin has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Red Robin belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, Restaurant Brands (QSR), has gained 5.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.

Restaurant Brands reported revenues of $2.3 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +26.2%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares with $0.75 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Restaurant Brands is expected to post earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Restaurant Brands. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

