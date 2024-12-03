Red Robin: JCP, Jumana invest additional $8.3M into the company

Red Robin (RRGB) Gourmet Burgers announced that affiliates of JCP Investment Management and Jumana Capital invested an additional $8.3M into the company, strengthening its balance sheet and demonstrating their long-term commitment to the strategy and brand. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of James Pappas and Christopher Martin to its Board of Directors, pursuant to a cooperation agreement with JCP and Jumana. Upon Pappas’ and Martin’s respective appointments, the Board will expand to 10 directors, nine of whom will be independent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.