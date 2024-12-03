News & Insights

Red Robin: JCP, Jumana invest additional $8.3M into the company

December 03, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Red Robin (RRGB) Gourmet Burgers announced that affiliates of JCP Investment Management and Jumana Capital invested an additional $8.3M into the company, strengthening its balance sheet and demonstrating their long-term commitment to the strategy and brand. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of James Pappas and Christopher Martin to its Board of Directors, pursuant to a cooperation agreement with JCP and Jumana. Upon Pappas’ and Martin’s respective appointments, the Board will expand to 10 directors, nine of whom will be independent.

