Markets
RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Q4 Restaurant Revenue Up 2.4%, Comps Increases 2.5%

January 09, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Monday announced 2.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, while comparable restaurant revenue increased 2.5 percent from the prior year. Excluding the Red Robin Royalty program, comparable restaurant revenue were up 1.5 percent.

The full-service restaurant chain reported quarterly revenue of $290.2 million, compared to $276.7 million in the prior year.

In another announcement, the restaurant chain released its 'North Star' five-point plan to drive long-term shareholder value. The plan is expected to empower decision-making by operators are the unit level and rewards will be given to drive business growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RRGB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.