Red Robin Gourmet Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Wednesday reported third-quarter net loss of $15.0 million or $0.95 per share, compared to $6.2 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.88 per share, wider than last year's loss of $0.19 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $275.4 million from $200.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.53 per share on revenues of $276.75 million for the quarter.

Comparable restaurant revenue increased 34.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, driven by a 22.5% increase in Guest count and a 11.8% increase in average Guest check. Restaurant level operating profit margin increased to 12.5% from 8.6% last year.

