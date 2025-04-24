Markets
RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet CEO Hart Steps Down, David Pace To Succeed; Q1 Comps To Gain 3%

April 24, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain, on Thursday announced that G.J. Hart will stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer. Chairman David Pace has been appointed as President and CEO.

The transitions will be effect immediately. Director Anthony Ackil will take over Pace's position as Chairman.

Pace, with 35 years of experience in the industry, will be leading the Company through the next phase of its transformation. Previously, Pace had served as CEO of Jamba Juice Inc.

Looking ahead, the company reiterates its outlook by expecting first quarter comparable restaurant sales to increase approximately 3%. This aligns with the previous outlook.

The company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter to range between $18 and $19 million, which is an increase from the previously announced guidance.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is currently trading 1.4787% higher at $2.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RRGB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.