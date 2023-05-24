Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Reports Earnings, Revenue Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) reported on Wednesday an increase in first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Net loss of $3.1 million was unchanged compared to 2022. While the net loss per share was $0.19 compared to the net loss per share of $0.20 the prior year.

Adjusted income was $0.25 per share compared to a loss of $0.12 per share the prior year. It surpassed the analyst consensus estimate loss of $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to $418 million from $395.6 million last year, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $405.58 million.

Wednesday, the stock closed at $14.45 in regular trading hours, up 3.51% or $0.49 a share, on Nasdaq.

