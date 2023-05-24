News & Insights

Markets
RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Reports Earnings, Revenue Growth In Q1

May 24, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) reported on Wednesday an increase in first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Net loss of $3.1 million was unchanged compared to 2022. While the net loss per share was $0.19 compared to the net loss per share of $0.20 the prior year.

Adjusted income was $0.25 per share compared to a loss of $0.12 per share the prior year. It surpassed the analyst consensus estimate loss of $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to $418 million from $395.6 million last year, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $405.58 million.

Wednesday, the stock closed at $14.45 in regular trading hours, up 3.51% or $0.49 a share, on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RRGB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.