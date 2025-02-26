Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$39.7 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$39.7 million, or -$2.48 per share. This compares with -$13.7 million, or -$0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $285.2 million from $309.0 million last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$39.7 Mln. vs. -$13.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.48 vs. -$0.87 last year. -Revenue: $285.2 Mln vs. $309.0 Mln last year.

The company expects full-year 2025 total revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.250 billion.

