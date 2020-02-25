Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) reported that its net loss for the fourth-quarter narrowed to $7.7 million or $0.60 per share from $10.6 million or $0.82 per share for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $5.4 million for the same period a year ago.

Total revenues, which primarily include Company-owned restaurant revenue and franchise royalties, decreased 1.2% to $302.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $306.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Restaurant revenue decreased $4.1 million due to a $7.8 million decrease from restaurant closures, partially offset by a $3.7 million, or 1.3%, increase in comparable restaurant revenue.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.16 per share and revenues of $302.79 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects net income of at least $2 million, including a tax benefit of $10 million to $12 million; comparable restaurant revenue growth in the low single digits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.