Markets
RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Comparable Restaurant Revenue Down 28.9% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) issued a business update, including preliminary, unaudited comparable restaurant revenue results for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2020. For the period, net comparable restaurant revenue decreased 28.9%. Off-premise sales increased 132% and comprised 43.9% of total food and beverage sales.

As of December 27, 2020, the company operated 246 indoor dining rooms with limited capacity, representing 57% of 431 currently open company-owned restaurants.

As of December 27, 2020, the company had total debt of $170.6 million, of which $9.7 million was classified as current. The company had approximately $128 million in liquidity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRGB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular