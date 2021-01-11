Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Comparable Restaurant Revenue Down 28.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) issued a business update, including preliminary, unaudited comparable restaurant revenue results for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2020. For the period, net comparable restaurant revenue decreased 28.9%. Off-premise sales increased 132% and comprised 43.9% of total food and beverage sales.

As of December 27, 2020, the company operated 246 indoor dining rooms with limited capacity, representing 57% of 431 currently open company-owned restaurants.

As of December 27, 2020, the company had total debt of $170.6 million, of which $9.7 million was classified as current. The company had approximately $128 million in liquidity.

