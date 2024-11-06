Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$18.88 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$8.16 million, or -$0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$17.74 million or -$1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $274.64 million from $277.56 million last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$18.88 Mln. vs. -$8.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.20 vs. -$0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $274.64 Mln vs. $277.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.250 Bln

