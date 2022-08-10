Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$17.9 million, or -$1.13 per share. This compares with -$5.0 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $294.1 million from $277 million last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$17.9 Mln. vs. -$5.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.13 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $294.1 Mln vs. $277 Mln last year.

