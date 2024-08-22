Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB):

Earnings: -$9.5 million in Q2 vs. $3.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.61 in Q2 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.42 per share Revenue: $300.2 million in Q2 vs. $298.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: about $1.250 bln

