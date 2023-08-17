Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB):

Earnings: $3.9 million in Q2 vs. -$18.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q2 vs. -$1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$3.9 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.54 per share Revenue: $298.6 million in Q2 vs. $294.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: At least $1.3 bln

