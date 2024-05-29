Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB):

Earnings: -$9.5 million in Q1 vs. -$3.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.61 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$12.4 million or -$0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.62 per share Revenue: $388.5 million in Q1 vs. $417.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.25-$1.275 Billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.