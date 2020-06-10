Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Posts Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $6.66 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million, prior year.

First quarter total revenues were $306.1 million, down 25.3%, primarily resulting from the closure of the dining rooms, and operational shift to off-premise only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts expected revenue of $333.84 million for the quarter. Comparable restaurant revenue decreased 20.8% for the quarter.

Paul Murphy III, Red Robin's CEO, said: "We entered 2020 with accelerating business momentum, generating positive comparable restaurant revenue of 3.7% and positive Guest counts of 0.9% through the end of our second fiscal period. However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an immediate shift of our priorities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.