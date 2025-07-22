Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Introduces Big Yummm Burger Deal For $9.99

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), Tuesday introduced a new combo - the Big Yummm Burger Deal, featuring a Red's Double Tavern Burger, choice of Bottomless Side and Bottomless Beverage for $9.99.

Additionally, the customers will have the option to upgrade their meal with a variety of options like Bottomless Specialty Lemonades, Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes, Bottomless Root Beer Floats, premium sides like Garlic Parmesan Fries and Sweet Potato Fries, and add-ons for their burger, for an additional price.

The latest offer, available for dine-in all day, will be offered at participating restaurants nationwide, starting this week.

