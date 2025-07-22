Markets
RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Introduces Big Yummm Burger Deal For $9.99

July 22, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), Tuesday introduced a new combo - the Big Yummm Burger Deal, featuring a Red's Double Tavern Burger, choice of Bottomless Side and Bottomless Beverage for $9.99.

Additionally, the customers will have the option to upgrade their meal with a variety of options like Bottomless Specialty Lemonades, Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes, Bottomless Root Beer Floats, premium sides like Garlic Parmesan Fries and Sweet Potato Fries, and add-ons for their burger, for an additional price.

The latest offer, available for dine-in all day, will be offered at participating restaurants nationwide, starting this week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RRGB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.