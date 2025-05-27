RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Earnings Preview: Recent $RRGB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS ($RRGB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $396,927,288 and earnings of -$0.50 per share.

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Insider Trading Activity

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC JCP has made 2 purchases buying 800,455 shares for an estimated $4,154,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC JUMANA purchased 800,454 shares for an estimated $4,154,356

GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,509 shares for an estimated $183,073 .

. JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,564 shares for an estimated $24,078 .

. SARAH A. MUSSETTER (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,676 shares for an estimated $20,156 .

. MEGHAN SPULER (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,589 shares for an estimated $7,032 .

. BRENDEN ROBYN ARNELL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $4,735.

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

