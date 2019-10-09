Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RRGB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (Symbol: RRGB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.37, changing hands as low as $31.21 per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRGB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRGB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.57 per share, with $39.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.