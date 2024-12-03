News & Insights

Red Robin Gourmet Announces Strategic Investment and Board Changes

December 03, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

An update from Red Robin Gourmet ( (RRGB) ) is now available.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has announced a strategic investment of $8.3 million by JCP Investment Management and Jumana Capital, strengthening the company’s financial position and appointing James C. Pappas and Christopher Martin to its Board of Directors. This move underscores a long-term commitment to the brand, aiming to reduce debt and enhance shareholder value. With an expanded board, the company is poised for a strategic comeback, focusing on its innovative menu offerings and customer experiences.

