Red Robin up 9% at $5.74 in pre-market after announcing JCP/Jumana investment

09:22 EST Red Robin (RRGB) up 9% at $5.74 in pre-market after announcing JCP/Jumana investment
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RRGB:
- Red Robin Gourmet Announces Strategic Investment and Board Changes
- Red Robin to sell 1.6M shares at $5.19 in private placement
- Red Robin: JCP, Jumana invest additional $8.3M into the company
- Red Robin price target lowered to $8.50 from $11.50 at Craig-Hallum
- Red Robin price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Lake Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.