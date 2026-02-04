Stocks
RRBI

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 95.37

February 04, 2026 — 11:30 am EST

The average one-year price target for Red River Bancshares (NasdaqGS:RRBI) has been revised to $95.37 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $83.30 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $101.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of $88.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red River Bancshares. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRBI is 0.03%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 2,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 146K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 2.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 114K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 111K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 46.79% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 5.11% over the last quarter.

