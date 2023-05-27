Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Red River Bancshares said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red River Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRBI is 0.03%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 1,576K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red River Bancshares is 56.61. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of 51.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Red River Bancshares is 99MM, a decrease of 8.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 162K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 142K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 22.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 99K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRBI by 8.14% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 84K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red River Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. The bank was founded by a group of experienced, relationship-oriented bankers and business leaders who are committed to their customers and the communities they serve. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout the state. Banking centers are located in the following markets: Central Louisiana, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest Louisiana, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest Louisiana, which includes the Lake Charles MSA and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.