Red River Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $1.27 vs $1.12 last year

October 30, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the financial results for the third quarter of 2024. We managed continued improvement to the net interest margin FTE, higher earnings, solid asset quality, steady loan activity, and continued strong liquidity and capital. Throughout the majority of the third quarter, until the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate, we continued to reprice assets at a quicker pace than liabilities, which benefited net interest margin FTE and net interest income. Loan demand continued to be steady in the third quarter, despite some companies possibly placing investment decisions on hold due to the pending presidential election. We did, however, close on a significant amount of construction loan commitments, which should fund over the next year.”

